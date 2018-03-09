PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — They’ll be pedaling for a good cause Sunday at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

It’s a Spin-In to raise money for the cardiac center.

Ted Durkin is managing director of UBS Pennsylvania, a key sponsor of the event. He says teams pedaling stationary bicycles hope to raise more than $350,000 for a good cause.

“Research and also to purchase equipment. The equipment is incredibly expensive, because you’re dealing a lot of time, from a cardiac standpoint, with issues in utero and research based, equipment based, and then funding overall in the allocation of CHOP,” said Durkin.

There are two spinning sessions: 8 a.m. to noon, and 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.