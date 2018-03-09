BRISTOL, Pa. (CBS) — A small brew pub in Bristol, Bucks County has a big event planned Saturday that is sure to be a hit with Eagles fans.

Mike LaCouture, co-owner of the Broken Goblet, says he knew what he wanted to do with their new IPA within a minute of watching Jason Kelce’s epic speech.

“So I’m listening to it and he launches into the ‘no one likes, we don’t care’ song at the end. It’s gotta be the name of the beer and took a picture of him on my cell phone in mid-yell and I said, ‘This is it, this is the label. We gotta do this,'” said LaCouture.

Kelce got wind of the proposal through LaCouture’s social media posts and he bit with one string attached. Ten percent of the profits must go to the charity founded by his former teammate Connor Barwin. This is a very limited release so it’s one serving per customer.

“We have about 185 gallons of the beer total. So it’s about 500 crowlers, or 32-ounce cans full, and then about three half-kegs remaining for draft,” said LaCouture.

The doors open at noon on Saturday.