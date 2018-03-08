WEST CHESTER, PA (CBS) — The West Chester University women’s basketball team is headed to the Division II NCAA Tournament for the third time in the last four seasons.

The Golden Rams have earned an at-large bid into the field and they will be the #7 seed in the Atlantic Region. They will open up against the #2 seed Glenville State down in Richmond, Virginia on Friday.

“We’re very excited about being one of the 64 remaining teams in the nation,” West Chester head coach Kiera Wooden tells KYW Newsradio.

West Chester is 23-5 and they enjoyed a program record 18-game winning streak which was snapped in the semifinals of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Tournament with a loss to Edinboro.

This Glenville State team that West Chester will open with has had quite the season to this point. The Lady Pioneers are 30-1, champions of the Mountain East Conference, and riding a 29-game winning streak. Their only loss came at the hands of West Chester. The Golden Rams beat them 97-84 back on November 12th in a game played at Widener.

“I honestly laughed,” Wooden says about her first reaction when the match-up was unveiled. “Because after the game back in November where we played Glenville State, I shook hands with the coach and we both talked to each other after the game and said, ‘We’ll see you in March.’ At that point and time we didn’t know that we literally meant we will see each other in March in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, but we thought both our teams were good enough to be there.”

Wooden is looking forward to this rematch.

“We both like to press a lot,” she says. “We both like to score in transition and get up and down the court. So it will definitely be an exciting game to watch.”

West Chester and Glenville State will get underway at 2:30 p.m. on Friday. The winner plays the winner of IUP and Cal (PA) in the second round on Saturday.

