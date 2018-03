PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is growing evidence vitamin D may help protect against some cancers.

At-Home Breast Cancer Testing Kit Approved By FDA

Vitamin D plays an important role in bone health and muscle strength.

Now, researchers in japan say higher levels of the vitamin are also linked to a lower risk of cancer, especially liver cancer.

Vitamin D is produced when sunlight hits our skin — but it can also be found in certain foods, such as eggs and fatty fish.