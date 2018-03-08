PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Forty percent of Americans have a U.S. passport. Some have more than one.

Traveling to places such as Russia, you need a visa, and to get that you have to send your passport to that country’s consulate.

That can be a problem for frequent travelers according to Brenda Sprague, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Passport Services.

“That is the issue, and sometimes the processing time can be very lengthy. I have been told that for India it can be as long as four weeks,” she said.

So you have a second passport which can be sent away for visas, so you still have one in your possession for trips.

Sprague says some diplomats have a third passport that’s used when visiting a country that won’t let you in if your passport already has a stamp from a nation that’s considered a threat.