PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The President of Temple University has released the remarks he was unable to make earlier this week at a Town Hall meeting on a proposed campus football stadium since angry protesters brought the gathering to an abrupt halt.

University President Richard Englert had planned to tell critics Tuesday evening that a 35,000-seat, $130 million stadium would be a positive long term investment for both the university and North Philadelphia.

In addition to enhancing Temple’s football program, the facility would include retail space to attract new businesses and provide jobs for folks in the community.

But the President was hooted off the podium and out of Mitten Hall by protesters who chanted “No new stadium.”

“It was disappointing. We had a lot of information that we wanted to share,” said Temple spokesman Ray Betzner.

He says the administration will continue reaching out to stadium opponents and those on the fence.

“For folks who want to know more about the stadium, give us a call. We’ll sit down and we’ll talk with you,” said Betzner. “We’ll find a venue that works, that allows to continue having the conversations with the people from North Philadelphia, especially those who live around Temple who are most interested in the project.”

Englert’s full remarks can be read on Temple’s website.