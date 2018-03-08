VINELAND, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey say two teenagers lied about a duck hunting accident to cover up a shooting that injured a man.

Authorities say the shooting happened in January. Vineland Police say they were told the victim and the two 15-year-old boys were duck hunting when a shotgun held by one of the teens accidentally fired, striking the victim. The Monroeville man involved in the shooting was shot in his right elbow.

Police say further investigation revealed one of the boys had recklessly handled the shotgun which caused the weapon to fire. Investigators say the other boy gave police false information about the shooting.

One teen involved in the shooting has been charged with aggravated assault while the other has been charged with hindering by providing false information police.

(Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)