JAPAN (CBS) – A video of “screaming” food is going viral in Japan.

Loud cries and screams are emitted by the ball-shaped treat called tama konnyaku. The treat is known for being high in fiber and low in calories.

The sound can be heard as the food is pressed and turned.

The video was uploaded to social media last week and has already reached 5 million views.