BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) – Las Vegas Sands Corp. is selling its casino in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, to an American Indian tribe from Alabama.

Wind Creek Hospitality, an affiliate of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, will acquire the Sands Bethlehem property for $1.3 billion under a deal announced Thursday.

The Bethlehem casino opened in 2009 on the site of Bethlehem Steel’s former headquarters plant.

Sands spent more than $800 million on the casino as well as a shopping mall, performing arts venue and 300-room hotel. The casino giant is led by mogul Sheldon Adelson.

Wind Creek’s properties include casinos in Alabama and the Caribbean, a greyhound track in Alabama and poker rooms in Florida.

The deal requires regulatory approval.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

