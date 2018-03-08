Credit: Getty Images.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Robert C. Sweeney , the father of State Senate President Steve Sweeney, has passed away, Governor Phil Murphy announced on Thursday night.

“Tammy and I send our deepest condolences to Steve and his family on the passing of his father. Steve has often spoken about how his upbringing was forged by the Labor movement and its values of hard work, responsibility, and fairness,” said Murphy. “We send our deepest condolences to the Sweeney family during this difficult time.”

Officials in Camden County echoed the governor’s condolences.

“We send out our deepest sympathies to the Sweeney family for the loss of their patriarch, and a lion of the building trades, Robert C. Sweeney. Bob was a foundational figure for the ironworkers for more than 50 years and his guidance and leadership was imperative to the local’s success here in South Jersey and beyond. He was an institution in the trades that created a legacy of hard work and fairness which his sons carry on today,” said the Freeholder Board of Camden County.

Robert was a longtime president and business manager of Local 399.

Funeral arrangements have not been released.