PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Philadelphia 76ers.

Those are the four teams LeBron James will consider playing for after this season, according to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer.

“I’ve consistently heard from multiple league sources that LeBron currently has only four teams on his list: the Cavaliers, Lakers, Rockets, and 76ers,” O’Connor wrote.

As for those four options, the argument for James joining the Sixers is rather an easy one.

Houston already has two ball dominant players in James Harden and Chris Paul, and they have the NBA’s best record at 51-13.

James has a home in Los Angeles and the Lakers are a historic franchise, but have to contend with other Western Conference powerhouses like the Rockets and Golden State Warriors.

Cleveland has overhauled their roster, but may not be good enough to contend for multiple seasons to come.

So that leaves Philly. A thriving, young team in the East, with a big market, a passionate fan base, and a boat load of cap space.

James, 33, is averaging 27.0 points, 9.0 assists and 8.4 rebounds per game this season, showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Bill Simmons of The Ringer believes James should choose Philly, if his goal is to catch Michael Jordan as the game’s greatest player.