HARRISBURG (CBS) — Pennsylvania Republicans will be in federal court Friday seeking an injunction against the map of Congressional districts imposed by the state Supreme Court last month.

A panel of three GOP-appointed federal judges will hear arguments in Harrisburg Friday as Republicans seek to block the upcoming Congressional primary election from being held under the new map decreed by the state Supreme Court.

In late January, a majority of state Supreme Court justices, all Democrats, overturned the map drawn up in 2011 and set a mid-February deadline for the legislature and governor to agree on new Congressional district boundaries. When that deadline was not met, the Court imposed its own map.

Republicans have also asked U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito to issue a stay of the state high court ruling.