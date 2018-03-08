TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of utility customers remain without power in New Jersey following the state’s second major snowstorm in less than a week.

The storm also led to the death of a man who apparently drove his vehicle around a barricade in Franklin Lakes on Thursday and struck a live power line that had been knocked down, sparking a fire that trapped him in the vehicle.

More than two feet of snow fell in parts of northern Jersey on Wednesday, while some central areas had a foot or more on the ground. State police say crews using snowmobiles rescued drivers who were stranded Wednesday night on snowy Route 280 for at least five hours.

The state’s major utilities reported nearly 244,000 customers without power Thursday afternoon. Some had lost their service when another destructive nor’easter hit the state last Friday.

