PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The world’s largest mobile pet adoption event will be rolling into Philadelphia over the weekend.

The Pennsylvania SPCA has partnered with North Shore Animal League America to host the 2018 Tour for Life on Sunday, March 11 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Monster Pets South Philly, located at 1946 South Christopher Columbus Blvd.

The Tour for Life is “the world’s largest national cooperative life-saving mobile pet adoption event.”

People will be able to adopt dogs, cats, puppies and kittens on Sunday.

The tour travels throughout the United States, helping shelter and rescue groups in 50 cities and towns in 37 states.

