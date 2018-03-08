WEATHER ALERT: Nor’easter Pummels Region Power Outages Climbing | NJ TRANSIT Limited Service SEPTA, Amtrak Modify Schedules | Latest Forecast | Radar | TrafficSchool Closings/Delays | Emergency Numbers 
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There will soon be a new M&M’s flavor to melt in your mouth, and not in your hand!

The limited edition choices are Crunchy Espresso, Crunchy Raspberry and Crunchy Mint.

But only one will stay on the shelves.

Fans will be able to cast their vote at flavorvote.mms.com or on Twitter using the hashtags #VoteCrunchyEspresso, #VoteCrunchyRaspberry or #VoteCrunchyMint or by texting the word “VOTE” to 84444.

The flavor with the most votes will be announced in August, and will continue to be sold at stores nationwide for 18 months.

