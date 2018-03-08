PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After the recent storm, some folks are dreaming of Spring. So is the mayor, who on Thursday announced the date of the city’s biggest annual Spring Cleanup event.

Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney announced the 11th annual Philly Spring Cleanup which this year takes place on Saturday, April 7th.

“As we emerge from the winter, things get brighter and warmer and people come out. They want to see a clean neighborhood,” said Kenney.

He says this year’s cleanup theme is, “Beautifying our city together one block at a time.”

“The key is, and this is what we’re working on with zero waste, is to try to figure out how it happens and how to stop it in the first place,” Kenney said.

And that’s why Mayor Kenney says this year, they’ll be focusing on cracking down in illegal dumping.

“Tires and construction debris and all kinds of other things. So we’re going to be going after them and try to make an example of some of those guys,” said Kenney.

Meanwhile, the mayor says volunteer registration for the April 7th cleanup event is available online at www.phillyspringcleanup.com and the deadline to submit a project is March 23rd.