PHILADELPHIA (CBS)Studies show there are already more heart attacks on Monday’s but there’s a greater increase, 10 to 14 percent more, after clocks spring forward for daylight saving time on Sunday.

Losing that bit of sleep changes your circadian rhythm, which affects the sleep hormone, melatonin.

Researchers suggest waking up a half hour earlier on the weekend that the clocks change or wearing a mask while sleeping to block out the light.

This helps the body get the appropriate amount of light until the body’s circadian rhythms adjust.

