PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Studies show there are already more heart attacks on Monday’s but there’s a greater increase, 10 to 14 percent more, after clocks spring forward for daylight saving time on Sunday.

At-Home Breast Cancer Testing Kit Approved By FDA

Losing that bit of sleep changes your circadian rhythm, which affects the sleep hormone, melatonin.

Researchers suggest waking up a half hour earlier on the weekend that the clocks change or wearing a mask while sleeping to block out the light.

Researchers: Vitamin D May Protect Against Cancer

This helps the body get the appropriate amount of light until the body’s circadian rhythms adjust.