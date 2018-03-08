BUCKS COUNTY, PA (CBS) — The Bucks County man who killed a sheriff’s deputy in his fifth DUI will spend at least six-and-a-half years in prison.

Harry Burak, 28, pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle while DUI and other charges and, as part of a negotiated plea, is sentenced to six-and-a-half to 23 years in prison followed by 10 years probation.

Burak’s blood alcohol concentration was more than twice the legal limit shortly after the May 2017 crash that killed off-duty Bucks County Deputy Sheriff Keith Clymer.

Proecutor Bob James says Burak has four other DUI’s on his record.

“In 2015 he pled guilty to three DUIs. Those three DUIs all occurred within a few months and he pled guilty to three DUIs on the same day,” he said.

James says Burak only spent seven days in prison for those DUIs.

“He could’ve easily done two-and-a-half to five years and thus he would’ve still been in prison at the time of the offense,” said James.

Clymer was on his motorcycle, estimated to be going around 90 mph in a 55 mph zone when Burak turned in front of him.