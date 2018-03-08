NEW ZEALAND (CBS) – A company in New Zealand is paying its workers to trade in four wheels for two.

“Make collective” is encouraging its employees to bike to work and it’s paying them $5 a day to do it.

If a worker bikes to work for more than six months, the incentive doubles to $10 per day.

“It’s about the same if not quicker, especially going home during rush hour traffic,” said employee Elliot Gilmore. “I don’t have to get in lines. I’ve got to wait at some lights but there’s not lines of traffic to wait in.”

The company’s director says the idea pays off for the company because workers will have more energy and be healthier.