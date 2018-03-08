DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Authorities in Gloucester County are investigating a road rage incident that left a man injured on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 4:20 p.m. on Tanyard Road near the intersection of Mail Avenue.

Authorities say a 32-year-old man was assaulted by a suspect believed to be driving a white Ford F250 or 350 with a crew cab. The truck, possibly a King Ranch model, was equipped with a bed-mounted toolbox, authorities added.

The victim described the driver as a black male, 30 to 40 years of age, wearing a gray vest and jeans.

Investigators did not elaborate on the assault, but say the suspect fled south on Tanyard Road, turned right on Barnsboro Road, and then turned left on Woodbury-Glassboro Road and continued southbound toward Route 55.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 609-685-7396.