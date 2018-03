PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the first time ever, you can now order an at-home genetic test for breast cancer.

The 23andMe tests have been approved by the FDA.

They are part of a kit that mostly analyzes DNA for ancestry information.

The new kit will screen for three possible breast cancer mutations.

The testing kit will be available in the next couple of weeks and will cost around $200.