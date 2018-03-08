ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities say they have recovered the body of a missing man by the bay in Atlantic City on Tuesday.

The body of Damon Malloy was found at the water’s edge on Arizona Avenue.

Malloy was last seen on Nov. 13, 2017 when officers responded to an incident at the 2300 block of Sheldon Avenue for a report of a man acting erratically after jumping out of the window of a home.

Officers arrived found Malloy shouting and showing signs of unusual behavior, according to police.

When officers approached Malloy, he fled and jumped in the water off of Murray Avenue and they eventually lost sight of him, according to police.