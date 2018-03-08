ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities believe the body of a man who has been missing since November was found in Atlantic City on Tuesday.

“Based upon the height, weight, and clothing, the body has been tentatively identified as Damon Malloy,” said Atlantic City police in a news release.

Malloy was last seen on November 13, 2017, when officers responded to an incident at the 2300 block of Sheldon Avenue for a report of a man acting erratically after jumping out of the window of a home.

Responding officers found Malloy shouting and showing signs of unusual behavior, according to police.

When officers approached Malloy, he fled and jumped in the water off of Murray Avenue and they eventually lost sight of him, police said.

A positive identification will come from the medical examiner’s office. Mr. Malloy’s family has been notified.