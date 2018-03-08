By Emanuella Grinberg, Jamiel Lynch, Devon Sayers and Darran Simon

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — When shooting erupted at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the first thing some students did was contact their parents.

Those parents’ voices could be heard on the line in 911 calls operators received as shooting broke out at the Parkland, Florida school on February 14.

“If he shoots, play dead,” one woman was heard telling her daughter on the 911 call.

One parent’s voice cracked as she read the dispatcher a text message from her son: “Shot, shot, shot. Mom. God.”

At least one person called from inside the school. “Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is being shot up,” the caller whispered.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office released a sampling of the calls on Thursday. Here are some excerpts:

‘He’s locked in the math class’

Dispatcher: “Ma’am, where is your son inside the school? What room number is he in?”

Mom: “He said he’s in one of the math classes.”

Dispatcher: “Do you know what room number that is?

Mom: “I asked him, he said he’s locked in a math class.”

‘You need to play dead’

One person called 911 on behalf of a mother who was on speaker phone with her daughter.

Caller: “There’s no place to hide … they’re crouched under the window.”

Mom: “Oh my God, I love you. It’s the cops?”

Mom: “Can you play dead?… If he shoots, you need to play dead. If he shoots, play dead.”

A call from inside the school

Caller: “Someone’s shooting up the school at Stoneman Douglas.”

Caller: “Someone’s shooting up Marjory Stoneman Douglas.”

Caller: “Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is being shot up.”

‘She’s behind the desk right now’

Caller: “My daughter just texted me from school, she’s at Stoneman Douglas … and she says there’s an active shooter.”

Caller: “She says she’s behind the desk right now but the shots were close.”

‘Shooting in Douglas High School’

Caller: “My son (called) me now, says … ‘there is shooting in Douglas high school.'”

Caller: “He text me … and he said ‘shot, shot shot. Mom. God.'”

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.