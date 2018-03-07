MILLVILLE, N.J. (AP) – A stretch of a New Jersey highway has been named in honor of a state trooper who was killed in a head-on crash there in 2016.

Trooper Frankie Williams died after his cruiser was struck on Route 55. Local media outlets report that part of the road was dedicated Tuesday as the Trooper Frankie L. Williams Memorial Highway.

William’s mother was given a declaration announcing the commemoration during a ceremony staged in Maurice River Township. She said she was honored that his brothers on the state police force would travel down the road named for him.

The driver that hit Williams was also killed in the December 2016 crash. Toxicology results indicated he wasn’t impaired by alcohol or drugs, and friends believe he suffered a medical emergency.

