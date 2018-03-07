WEATHER ALERT: Snowfall Totals Rising| Power Outages ClimbingPennDOT Reduces Speed Limit On Roadways | NJ Transit Suspends Bus ServiceSEPTA, Amtrak Modify Schedules | Philly Schools To Reopen ThursdayLatest Forecast | Radar | TrafficSchool Closings/Delays | Emergency Numbers 
By John McDevitt
Filed Under:Center City, John McDevitt, nor'easter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Food delivery drivers were cashing in on the snow as the streets in Center City went down hill real fast.

Abraham was making pizza deliveries Wednesday and said the snow made getting around a bit tricky.

Reporter: How are you finding the roads?

“Crazy,” he said.

Reporter: People don’t want to go out in this and you are the one that has to deliver the pizzas to them.

“Of course,” he said.

Reporter: I know you are taking your time, but how are other people driving?

“They are driving slowly because we can’t move any way,” he replied.

Delivery people are hoping for some good tips.

