PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The nor’easter is causing a commuting mess on the SEPTA Regional Rail lines.

The Trenton and Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail lines have currently been suspended until further notice due to Amtrak signal power problems.

The West Trenton Regional Rail line was suspended for a time due to a tree blocking the rails, but service has resumed.

No injuries were reported.