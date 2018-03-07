PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadephians don’t have to travel far to experience Saint Patrick’s Day.

Philadelphia has been ranked the third best city for Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations, according to a study conducted by WallHub.com. Philadelphia falls right under Boston, ranked ranked, and Chicago, which came in at the top spot.

The WalletHub study compared 200 of the largest cities to find out where the best places to celebrate the fourth most popular drinking day. From drinking Guinness at Irish pubs to shopping for green attire, Americans are expected to spend $5.9 billion on the holiday.

There are over 32 million Irish-Americans living in the U.S., more than six times the population of Ireland. Thirty-nine percent of Philadelphians claim to be of Irish decent.

Philadelphia’s Saint Patrick’s Day Parade will be on Sunday, March 12 at noon.