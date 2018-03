PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The School District of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Archdiocese says its schools will reopen on Thursday.

School Closings/Delays

The schools will open on a two-hour delay.

Due to the inclement weather all School District of Philadelphia schools will open tomorrow, Thursday, March 8 on a 2hr delay. Admin offices will be open on-time as regularly scheduled. #phled — Philadelphia Schools (@PHLschools) March 8, 2018

1/ UPDATED Archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary schools in the City of Philadelphia will now open on a two-hour delay tomorrow, Thursday, March 8, 2018. — Archdiocese Phila. (@ArchPhilly) March 7, 2018

All schools in the city were closed Wednesday due to the nor’easter.

Second Nor’easter Pummels Region With Several Inches Of Snow

The storm dumped several inches of snow across the region, including up to a foot of snow in some parts.