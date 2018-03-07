WEATHER ALERT: Nor'easter Expected To Dump Heavy Snow | NJ Declares State Of Emergency | State Of Emergency For Pa. | Philly Snow Emergency | PennDOT Reduces Speed Limit On Roadways | SEPTA, Amtrak Modify Schedules | Latest Forecast | Radar | TrafficSchool Closings | Community CancellationsEmergency Numbers | 
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — PennDOT has temporarily reduced the speed limit on several roadways in the region due to the nor’easter.

The speeds have been reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:

  • Interstates 76, 95, 476, 676
  • U.S. Routes 1, 30, 202, 422
  • State Routes 63, 100 Spur and 309.

“Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear,” PennDOT said in a statement.

Up to a foot of snow could fall in some areas.

