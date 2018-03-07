HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Snowfall totals are on the rise as the nor’easter is intensifying across the area.

Several inches of snow has fallen at many locations across the region. There are also reports of thundersnow and lightning in some areas.

In Delaware County, residents are still trying to rebound from the first storm as PECO says about 360 customers remain without power.

Crews from out-of-state are still trying to get power back to those homes.

Overall, PECO reports about 11,000 customers are currently without power across the area, while PPL reports 354 outages.

The ground is also still saturated from the first nor’easter, that there’s concern more trees could come down.

“Very concerned about that with the trees that are weakened already from the past storm, the heavy winds and rain and snow from Friday’s storm, and now with this wet snow on top of it, what tree hasn’t come down, we’re very concerned about what could happen with the additional weight,” said Haverford Township Police Chief John Viola.

Drivers are also facing a wet and slushy commute.

Pennsylvania Declares State Of Emergency

While things weren’t slowed down too much on the major roads, the snow stuck to the less traveled backroads and side streets, making for some slick stops and turns.

There were also plenty of tree branches down from the last storm that drivers had to be mindful of.