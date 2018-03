PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All-Pro defensive end Micheal Bennett is headed to Philadelphia, according to a recent report.

ESPN’s Josina Anderson says Bennett has been traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Her colleague Adam Schefter tweeted the details of the deal: “Here it goes: Seahawks are trading DE Michael Bennett and a seventh-round pick to Eagles for a fifth-round pick and WR Marcus Johnson, sources tell ESPN.”