PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – During a press conference late Wednesday morning at Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency headquarters, Governor Wolf urged state residents to limit travel, take official warnings seriously and check on neighbors – especially the elderly – during the storm.

State officials say 450 members of the Pennsylvania National Guard are ready to respond for heavy towing and other transportation needs. Governor Wolf said late Wednesday morning a jack-knifed tractor-trailer is one example of how the Guard might be needed.

“There are going to be sort of microbursts of snow… [and] we don’t know exactly where they’re going to be. There might be times when two to four inches of snow fall in one hour on parts of these highways. And so what we’re doing is, standing ready, everybody here, to make sure that wherever that happens, wherever the need is, we’re doing everything to help,” said Wolf.

National Guard members are ready for action in nine eastern counties, including Philadelphia, Bucks, Delaware and Montgomery.