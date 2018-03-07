PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Another piece of Philadelphia radio history is gone with word of the death of one of the last of the Wibbage “Good Guys” of the 1960’s. A look back at the life of Frank X. Feller.

Feller held down the night shift at Radio 99 in its heyday when Hy Lit and Joe Niagara ruled the airwaves.

Truth be told, he had a greater effect on Philadelphia radio behind the scenes when he became the first Program Director, and later GM at WYSP.

He started with so-called elevator music, moving on to album rock in the 80’s.

Feller flirted with talk radio and was active in the Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia, serving as president and chairman before retiring in 1990.

Frank X. Feller passed away Tuesday at the age of 91. Funeral arrangements have not been announced.