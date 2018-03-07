PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a triple shooting in Cobbs Creek.

Police say three teens – two 18-year-olds and a 19-year-old – were shot inside a Chinese takeout restaurant near 60th and Walnut Streets, just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say a man opened fire from a vehicle, then jumped out and shot several times inside the restaurant.

The three teens were taken to a local hospital and are in stable condition.

At the same time, a woman was behind a glass partition in an employee area of the restaurant, feeding her 18-month-old son.

Neither of them were injured.

There have been no arrests.