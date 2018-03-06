PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re not taking the first train out of town, chances are you’re making a stop, to stock up.

At the Wegman’s in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, folks were loading up on standard snow-storm staples and maybe a few extras.

“Definitely got to have the cookies,” said Will Brown of Pennsauken.

With last week’s storm in recent memory and nor’easter number two in our midst, many seized the opportunity to get out while they still could.

From the conveyor belt to your car, AAA says “food is only part of the equation”. So, after you fill up your tank, what should fill your trunk?

A roadside emergency kit should have an ice scraper, de-icer, a shovel and sand for traction.

Extra gloves and a heavy coat and blanket are advised, along with a backup cell phone charger because while it’s best to hunker down at home, you’ve got to be prepared to ride out the storm.