PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Shoppers throughout the region are making sure they have all their essentials to make it through the winter storm.

Customers packed into the ShopRite in Glenolden, Delaware County got more than the traditional milk and bread folks stock up on when dealing with a major winter storm.

“Rigatoni, raviolis, what else we got? Eggplant Parmesan,” said one man.

“Breakfast, lunch, dinners, oatmeal, water,” another added.

Many of the customers flocking to the store say its a lot busier than usual.

To the surprise of many customers the selves are well stocked.

“Yeah, so far, we got everything we needed, one woman said.

Many of the people doing their last minute shopping say this is the last time they plan on going back out until Thursday.