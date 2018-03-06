WEATHER ALERT: Nor'easter Expected To Dump Heavy Snow | NJ Declares State Of EmergencyUtility Crews Rush To Restore Power For Thousands | Wolf Announces Pa. Highway Restrictions | SEPTA Regional Rail To Be On Severe Storm ScheduleLatest Forecast | RadarSchool Closings | Community Cancellations
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Shoppers throughout the region are making sure they have all their essentials to make it through the winter storm.

Customers packed into the ShopRite in Glenolden, Delaware County got more than the traditional milk and bread folks stock up on when dealing with a major winter storm.

“Rigatoni, raviolis, what else we got? Eggplant Parmesan,” said one man.

“Breakfast, lunch, dinners, oatmeal, water,” another added.

img 0794 Many Hit Area Stores Looking To Stock Up As 2nd Noreaster Approaches

Credit: Justin Udo

Many of the customers flocking to the store say its a lot busier than usual.

To the surprise of many customers the selves are well stocked.

“Yeah, so far, we got everything we needed, one woman said.

Many of the people doing their last minute shopping say this is the last time they plan on going back out until Thursday.

