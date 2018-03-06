WYNNEWOOD, Pa. (CBS) — Before the latest blast of winter weather slams the area, utility crews are rushing to get power restored for thousands of people who lost it during last Friday’s nor’easter.

PECO says about 23,000 homes and businesses are still without power, while PPL has about 1,500 outages.

Second Nor’easter Of March Expected To Dump Heavy Snow On Region

The outages are lower for Atlantic City Electric, Delmarva Power and PSE&G.

In Montgomery County, tens of thousands are still without power and many are worried it may not be restored by the time this next storm hits.

The damage caused by downed trees and power lines are widespread.

As the next nor’easter approaches these hard-hit areas, concerns still circle around current debris still in the roadways.

There are also weakened trees that could be more likely to come down this time around.

People are concerned they might have to ride out this latest storm without power.

“We lost power on Friday around 4-4:15, ever since then it’s been cold,” said Danielle Thomas of Hatboro. “I am not happy at all. Granted it is the season, they did say that March is going to come in as a lion, but I’m hoping it goes out as a lamb.”

Royersford Borough, Upper Merion Township and Franconia Township in Montgomery County have issued snow emergency declarations.

In Delaware County, officials have identified areas across the county that are still impacted by last Friday’s storm.

State forest rangers have been deployed to those areas to help deal with the clean-up effort.

“Today we’ve literally doubled our force of rangers in the community cutting trees, clearing accesses, assisting with PECO to make sure that we’re trying to get ahead of the next storm,” said Timothy Boyce, director of emergency services in Delaware County.

The rangers will work across the county as long as they’re needed today.

For Wednesday’s storm, PennDOT says they have 450 trucks ready to go as soon as the precipitation begins to accumulate.

“We expect if the precipitation were to turn over to snow, eventually the road temps are gonna get cold enough where your’e going to get some accumulation. now the temps being on the warm side are in our advantage, it’s easier to push and clear lanes with our plows, so that’s a good thing,” said Brad Rudolph with PennDOT.

Rudolph says the dividing line, as in most cases, is the I-95 corridor. He says anything north and west is supposed to get a higher accumulation. South and East will get more rain and wind.