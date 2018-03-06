WEATHER ALERT: Winter Storm Watch Issued For Parts Of Area Ahead Of Nor'easterDelaware County Still Dealing With Power Outages, Downed TreesLatest Forecast | RadarSchool Closings 
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A pizza delivery man is fighting for his life after he was robbed and shot in North Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Police say the driver was making a delivery on the 2000 block of West Hagert Street around 9 p.m.

That’s when police say three men walked up, stole the pizza and shot him in the neck.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and is listed as critical.

Police say the suspects did not take his money, only the pizza.

