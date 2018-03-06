PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A pizza delivery man is fighting for his life after he was robbed and shot in North Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Police say the driver was making a delivery on the 2000 block of West Hagert Street around 9 p.m.

Prosecutors Want To Paint Cosby As Big Hollywood Predator

That’s when police say three men walked up, stole the pizza and shot him in the neck.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and is listed as critical.

Police say the suspects did not take his money, only the pizza.