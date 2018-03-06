Credit: PHOENIXVILLE POLICE

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a frantic scene when Sgt. Sutton and Officer Duchnosky, with the Phoenixville Police Department, arrived at the Thompson residence on Garfield Avenue last Tuesday, but not for long.

At 3:21 a.m., Sutton and Duchnosky helped deliver a baby boy.

“The family called for an ambulance for labor pains and the baby was on its way when the officers and Trappe EMS arrived,” Phoenixville police posted on their Facebook page.

“Mom and baby Tyler Christopher are doing fine,” police added.