PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Fire Department spent Tuesday working to keep residents safe in a neighborhood where a deadly house fire took place last week.

Last Tuesday morning, 71-year-old Clarissa Allen was killed in a house fire on the street. Two others had been taken to Temple University Hospital for unknown injuries.

Firefighter Falls Through 2nd Floor While Battling Bucks County House Fire

Following the tragedy, the Philadelphia Fire Department and the American Red Cross distributed safety literature and installed smoke alarms on the 2500 block of N. Newkirk Street in Strawberry Mansion, where a house fire occurred on Feb. 27. One person died in the blaze.

Last year, the Philadelphia Fire Department received a $1 million grant from FEMA to install 30,000 smoke alarms in Philly.

2 People Hospitalized After House Fire In Delanco Township

If you know city residents in need, ask them to contact Philly 311.

The PFD also has adaptive alarms for the deaf and hard-of-hearing.