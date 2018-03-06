WEATHER ALERT: Nor'easter Expected To Dump Heavy Snow | NJ Declares State Of EmergencyUtility Crews Rush To Restore Power For Thousands | Wolf Announces Pa. Highway Restrictions | SEPTA Regional Rail To Be On Severe Storm ScheduleLatest Forecast | RadarSchool Closings | Community Cancellations
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Archdiocese of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia School District have announced that all schools will be closed Wednesday due to the impending nor’easter.

All Philadelphia School District after-school activities, including athletic programs and professional development sessions, have been canceled.

All early childhood centers will also be closed.

The Philadelphia Archdiocese closed all high schools and parochial schools for Wednesday.

Up to a foot of snow could fall in some areas.

