PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say an officer shot and killed a pit bull that was charging at them while they were serving a warrant at a home in the Frankford section of the city on Monday night.

Police say the incident occurred on the 1900 block of Berkshire Street around 7 p.m.

Police say SWAT officers and detectives were serving a warrant for two men at the residence for gun violations and aggravated assault when they ran upstairs. That’s when a pit bull came charging down the stairs, toward the officers.

Police say a SWAT officer shot and killed the pit bull.

“They saw the two males they were looking for and both of those males ran upstairs, running from police. And, at that time, a pit bull ran down the steps and charged at the SWAT officers as well as the detectives. One SWAT officer discharged his weapon, striking the pit bull. No officers were injured or bit by the dog,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police say eight people total were inside the home at the time. They were not injured.

The two men were taken into custody.