PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Tuesday, Philadelphia City Council held a hearing on the impact of changing schedules and unstable hours on Philadelphia workers and their families.

“Our economy is changing and it’s changing rapidly,” said Councilwoman Helen Gym.

Continuing her impassioned speech, Gym proclaimed that “huge swabs of Philadelphians are now in a part-time workforce that affords them too few protections and where a lack of standards has allowed for troubling practices  that potentially expose parents and caregivers to unsustainable work environments and family lives.”

There was also testimony at Tuesday’s hearing from workers who say they’ve been impacted by unpredictable scheduling.

