By Matt Peterson
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As advertised, our second nor’easter of March is working its way into the Tri-State area.

snow map wide best chance Second Noreaster Of March Expected To Dump Heavy Snow On Region

(credit: CBS3)

Amounts at this time are likely to be highest north and west of the city, where the event will likely be snow for the duration. Along I-95 and the immediate Philly suburbs, we can expect a mix of rain and snow before a change to all snow in the later morning, with the highest intensity snowfall happening into the middle afternoon hours on Wednesday.

watches and warnings winter storm Second Noreaster Of March Expected To Dump Heavy Snow On Region

(credit: CBS3)

Lowest snow totals and chances will be at the Jersey Shore and south Delaware with amounts only around a coating to 2 inches tops.

what to expect snow by region Second Noreaster Of March Expected To Dump Heavy Snow On Region

(credit: CBS3)

Most of the precipitation starts tonight and lasts throughout the day on Wednesday before wrapping up quickly in the early evening hours on Wednesday, with only a few lingering flurries or isolated snow showers hanging on into Thursday.

rain timeline Second Noreaster Of March Expected To Dump Heavy Snow On Region

(credit: CBS3)

Stay with the Eyewitness Weather Team and CBSPhilly.com as the situation continues to unfold for all updates.

power outage potential Second Noreaster Of March Expected To Dump Heavy Snow On Region

(credit: CBS3)

