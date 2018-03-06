PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As advertised, our second nor’easter of March is working its way into the Tri-State area.

Amounts at this time are likely to be highest north and west of the city, where the event will likely be snow for the duration. Along I-95 and the immediate Philly suburbs, we can expect a mix of rain and snow before a change to all snow in the later morning, with the highest intensity snowfall happening into the middle afternoon hours on Wednesday.

Lowest snow totals and chances will be at the Jersey Shore and south Delaware with amounts only around a coating to 2 inches tops.

Most of the precipitation starts tonight and lasts throughout the day on Wednesday before wrapping up quickly in the early evening hours on Wednesday, with only a few lingering flurries or isolated snow showers hanging on into Thursday.

Stay with the Eyewitness Weather Team and CBSPhilly.com as the situation continues to unfold for all updates.