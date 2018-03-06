TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Gov. Phil Murphy announced that a state of emergency will go into effect in New Jersey at 8 p.m. on Tuesday ahead of the impending nor’easter.

The storm could dump a foot of snow in some parts.

Murphy is asking people to stay home and not venture out during the storm on Wednesday.

Second Nor'easter Of March Expected To Dump Heavy Snow On Region

The New Jersey governor also said that a decision on whether or not government offices will be open tomorrow will be made later in the day.

This impending nor’easter comes as more than 40,000 utility customers in New Jersey are still without power following last week’s destructive nor’easter.

But officials say a new storm that’s expected to hit the region Wednesday will likely result in a new round of outages.

Hundreds of crews continued to work Tuesday to clear trees and repair power lines damaged by the storm that swept in Friday. But officials said some customers affected by that storm may not have their service restored until at least Wednesday.

“We’re pressing hard as heck on utilities to resolve this,” said Murphy.

Most of the affected customers are in northern Jersey.

Burlington County has declared a code blue ahead of the storm.

The new storm is expected to drop several inches of snow across most of the state on Wednesday, with up to a foot possible in northwestern areas. But the winds won’t be as strong as last week’s system.

