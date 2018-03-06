WEATHER ALERT: Nor'easter Expected To Dump Heavy Snow | NJ Declares State Of Emergency | Wolf Declares State Of Emergency For Pa. | Philly Declares Snow EmergencyUtility Crews Rush To Restore Power For Thousands | SEPTA, Amtrak Modify Schedules | Latest Forecast | RadarSchool Closings | Community Cancellations
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A mother and daughter were injured on Tuesday night after police say they were struck by a hit-and-run driver while walking on the sidewalk in Philadelphia.

It happened around 8 p.m. in the 3200 block of Tyson Avenue.

Police say a 36-year-old woman was walking with her two children when the driver of a white Toyota lost control and jumped the curb.

The mother was transported to an area hospital where she’s listed in stable condition. The woman’s 3-year-old daughter was also rushed to the hospital where she’s listed in critical condition. The third child was not injured.

Police say the driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686- TIPS.

