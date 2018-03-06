PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police in Radnor Township are investigating a hit-and-run that left a man dead on Tuesday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. on the 500 block of Lancaster Avenue.

Police: Mother, Daughter, 3, Struck By Driver While Walking On Sidewalk In Philly

Police say the driver of a dark-colored SUV, possibly a GMC model, struck a 52-year-old man and then fled the scene westbound towards Chester County.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the vehicle should significant damage to the front driver’s side of the vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 610-688-0500.