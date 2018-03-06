GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — The New Jersey man who mistakenly ordered a $1,600 Uber ride is now asking for help.

Kenny Bachman ordered the hefty Uber after he got drunk while visiting friends in West Virginia.

Bachman thought the ride was taking him back to where he was staying in town.

Instead, it took him to his home in Gloucester County, New Jersey.

He has now started a GoFundMe page asking for donations to help foot the bill.