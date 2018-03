PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A car fire on I-95 is causing delays on Tuesday.

Smoke could be seen coming from a vehicle on the southbound lanes of the I-95 ramp to Westbound Vine Street Expressway.

95 SB Ramp to WB Vine St Expwy – Car fire. Ramp now closed. @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/x7QeZMk9gi — Traffic on the Twos (@KYWTraffic1060) March 6, 2018

Cars are slowly getting by the left lane.

There have been no reported injuries.